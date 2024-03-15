Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find the profit this person earned after selling a house?

If you're feeling overwhelmed by work and need a quick escape, we've got just the thing. This brain teaser will give you a productive break from work while also letting your creativity shine. Give it a try and challenge your friends and family with this brain teaser. Give it a try and challenge your friends and family with this brain teaser.( Instagram/@SurveyWorld)

This brain teaser was shared on the Instagram page 'SurveyWorld'. This page often shares numerous puzzles that keep a person engaged. Their latest question states, "I bought a house for $500,000. I sold it for $700,000. I bought it again for $800,000. Sold it again for $1,000,000. How much did I earn?" (Also Read: ‘Test your IQ’ with this brain teaser shared on Instagram’s Threads. Find out which cup will get filled first)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. (Also Read: Brain teaser: Can you answer this school-level maths puzzle without using a calculator?)

Check out what people had to say about this brain teaser here:

An individual wrote, "Too many factors, was this person wealthy and they bought the house outright first? Did they then buy the property again at a $100k loss?"

A second added, "$100k, not including taxes, closing costs."

"Made profit the first time, had a loss buying it back, made 200k profit then the 100K so earnings 300K," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "300k depending on if you paid for it outright or mortgaged it."

A fifth shared, "If initial pay is 500k, then an extra 1k over the sale price overall would be 400k."

What do you think is the solution to this puzzle?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It was shared on X by Harsh Goenka, chairperson of the RPG Group. He challenged people to finish the puzzle in just 10 seconds. The brain teaser shows the number '529' written repeatedly. Your task is to find four such numbers that vary from 529.