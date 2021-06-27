Viral clip shows woman scooping out bee colony from washing machine with bare hands

There are several videos on the Internet that can make one stop scrolling and replay the clip more than once. This video of a professional beekeeper named Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks exactly fits that description. The recording shows Thompson removing a bee colony from a washing machine with her bare hands. We bet that the video will leave you surprised.

The clip starts with Thompson opening up the washing machine that was being used as a compost bin. Slowly and carefully she scoops out portions of the hive to put them in boxes. “A washing machine full of bees! This washing machine had been repurposed and was being used as a compost bin… until bees decided to move in and build a hive there! After the homeowner was stung, I was called to give these bees a new home,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on June 26, the clip has garnered over 3.8 lakh views and several reactions. Netizens were amazed to see the precise removal of the colony and expressed their admiration for the work done by Thompson. While many enquired about the process she used to scoop out the bees, others lauded her gentle and brave approach towards the matter.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome and impressive stuff!! So curious … how many bees would you say are lost or left behind in a process like that? And what do those left behind do from there?” asked another. “This is so cool...I love how you interact with the bees,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?