Woman’s careful way of removing bee colony wows people, video goes viral

Professional beekeeper, Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks, shared a video of herself removing a bee colony from an apartment courtyard. The whole process and Thompson’s careful way of handling the bee colony has left netizens in awe. There is a possibility that the video will leave you amazed too.

She shared the video on her company’s official Facebook page. In the caption she also explained about the removal in detail.

“After a big storm, a swarm of bees settled under an umbrella in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Two separate concerned residents contacted me and asked me to rescue the bees to make sure they wouldn’t be exterminated. About halfway through this removal, I realized these bees needed more than just a new home...these bees needed a new queen!” reads a part of the post.

Take a look:

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 20 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“You do such great work. Thank you so much! It is so inspiring. I had recently started caring for a hive and it is so rewarding to watch them grow and thrive!” wrote a Facebook user. “I have been fortunate to experience a swarm twice!! Beautiful experience. Thank you for the amazing work you are doing to support their well-being and ours!!” shared another. “I love watching her! So peaceful, patient and knowledgeable! Save the bees!” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

