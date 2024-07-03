Viral: IndiGo passenger dancing in middle of flight sparks chatter on social media

The frequency of occurrences where individuals are seen dancing in places like public transport, streets, airport exteriors, and even during flights has significantly increased. Recently, another incident caught on video shows a woman dancing aboard an IndiGo flight, which quickly became a viral sensation once it was shared online. Numerous individuals voiced their displeasure about her choice to dance during the flight. The woman was seen dancing on an IndiGo flight. (Instagram/@salma.sheik.9216)

The woman, Salma Sheik, shared the video on Instagram. The clip shows her dressed in a black saree. As other passengers are sitting in their seats and flight attendants close the overhead bin, Sheik can be seen dancing to the song Style Style Thaan by A. R. Rahman and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. Behind her, other passengers can be seen observing her. (Also Read: Woman dancing outside an airport causes outrage on social media: 'Causing public nuisance')

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 16,000 likes. The share also has numerous reactions. Many people were in disbelief over the video. (Also Read: Woman dances inside plane as passengers wait for her to move)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Why disturbing others?"

Instagram user Nishan Christopher said, "What type of Airline is this? How are they allowing such a nonsense & cringe person to do a reel on an airplane? The airline needs to take legal action against this lady so she will never do that again."

"@indigo.6e, this probably needs a look from you to stop such things from happening again in a public space," commented another Instagram user, Goutham Sai.

A fourth posted, "How did the air hostess let her make reels? Even the air hostess would have freaked out."

"These types of people should be banned from taking flights," shared Instagram user Arjun.

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Have you ever seen a person dancing in the middle of the flight?