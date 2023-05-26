Home / Trending / How fast can you open this lock using these clues?

How fast can you open this lock using these clues?

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 26, 2023 07:31 PM IST

Viral puzzle: Can you solve this puzzle within 10 seconds?

Puzzles and brain teasers provide a mental challenge from many and also help them break through monotony. Not to forget, one gets a certain sense of achievement from solving such puzzles. Are you someone who loves them too? Then here is a post that will attract your attention. The post challenges people to use different clues to find the way to unlock a lock.

Viral puzzle: The post has prompted people to share various replies. (Instagram/@opticalillusionss)
Viral puzzle: The post has prompted people to share various replies. (Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

The post is shared on an Instagram page called Optical illusions. The caption of the post reads, “What’s the correct combo?” Alongside, an image shared shows a list of clues with a lock drawn beside them. The puzzle is to use the clues to find a number that will help open the lock.

Also Read: Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find a lost wedding card?

Take a look at the post to see how quickly you can solve it:

It didn’t take long for people to share their answers in the comments section. People came up with different answers. While some wrote “042” as the combination, others argued it is “062.” A few also added that they think the correct answer is “862”. Did you solve the puzzle to find the combination? What do you think is the correct code that can help open the lock?

Also Read: Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot a bird with a unique hat?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral
instagram viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out