Viral refrigerator on sale pic baffles Internet, people have a hard time spotting it. Can you?

If you are someone who regularly uses the Internet, there is a possibility that you have seen the illusion or puzzle posts which keep people busy. It won’t be wrong to point that there is an entertainment value attached to such posts. One may even say that solving these puzzles brings a certain kind of satisfaction to many. This image of a refrigerator on sell, shared on Facebook, is an inclusion to that category. There’s a high possibility that the post will leave you intrigued and amused, all at the same time. You also may have to look twice – even thrice or four times - to understand what is happening in the picture.

“Fridge for sell,” reads the caption shared along with the image. Though it is not known who first clicked the image or when, it has now intrigued people.

Take a look at the image to see how quickly you can spot the fridge:

By now you must have located the appliance and there is a chance that after doing so you can’t stop saying “wow.” Don’t worry you’re not alone. Many netizens had the same reaction to the illusion created by the metallic body of the refrigerator.

“Took me a moment, thought it was a joke,” wrote a Facebook user. “I searched for a long damn time that fridge,” commented another. “Not gonna lie it took me almost 20 seconds to find that freakin fridge,” shared another.

How long did it take you to spot the fridge?

