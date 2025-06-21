Viral video claims snake entered Delhi Metro ladies' coach, DMRC reveals what it really was

A viral video of women screaming and scrambling onto seats inside a Delhi Metro coach had social media convinced there was a snake onboard. The clip triggered panic and outrage, with many questioning the metro's safety measures. The video showing terrified women passengers screaming in fear and grasping onto each other as they lept to stay safe.(X/@Prakhar0016)

However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now clarified: no snake was found on the train, but they did discover a baby lizard.

"A viral video is in circulation regarding a snake spotted in a ladies coach. The train was vacated at the Akshardham Metro station and sent to the depot for thorough inspection. Despite a meticulous check of the train footage and thecoach at the depot by the concerned team, no snake was found," DMRC said in a post on X.

Take a look at the post here:

The transit authority added, "DMRC prioritises passenger safety and security, and swift action was taken to address the concern. We urge passengers to remain vigilant and report any such concerns to our staff for prompt action."

After the video filmed inside the Delhi Metro ladies' coach went viral, passengers were stunned by the claim that a snake made its way inside the train undetected. The video shows terrified women passengers screaming in fear and grasping onto each other as they leapt to stay safe.

The chaotic video spread fear among daily Delhi Metro commuters who expressed concern over their safety. "This is like a wildlife safari. Delhi metro, not a metro anymore, it's a circus," users said, reacting to the clip.

One user, who claimed to be inside the train when the rumour about the snake spread, claimed that someone started screaming about a snake after spotting a lizard. "I had this wild experience yesterday. Someone spread a rumour of a lizard being a snake," they said, offering an explanation for the chaos.