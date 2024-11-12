Viral video: Indian woman’s yellow-coloured suit prompts unexpected reactions from locals

In a recent viral video, a woman was captured wearing a salwar suit in Japan. The footage also shows how her attire caught the attention of the locals and surprised them. This video was posted on Instagram by @gunjanvikasmalik with the caption, "I wore a suit in Japan and the reactions are uproarious". A woman’s suit in Japan catches the eye of locals with surprising reactions.(Screengrab Instagram/@gunjanvikasmalik)

In the video, Gunjan is seen wearing a yellow Indian suit and recording the reactions of local people in Japan. Their reactions are priceless, with many showing a mix of curiosity and amazement at her vibrant outfit.

The reactions to the woman’s outfit have been positive online, with many social media users commenting how refreshing it is to see such a bold choice in a place known for its respect towards tradition.

In her post, Gunjan mentioned, “I thought of wearing Indian attire on the streets of Hamamatsu and Maisaka just for fun, but didn’t expect people to actually like it and be so shocked”.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Since the video went viral, there have been mixed responses in the comment section. Some users are praising Gunjan for her bold choice, while others feel she should have worn a saree instead.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

One of the Instagram users, aryana_mithran, commented, “That's because Japanese people are very subtle with their dress colours, especially in office and college”.

A second user, kj_cool_07, commented, “All is okay until they start wearing a Kimono”.

A third user, subasri_aarumgham, commented, “Very nice but why are they laughing?”.

This viral video was posted on June 25, 2024, and since then it has garnered 2.9 million views and more than 100 comments.