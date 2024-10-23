How would SRK sound in Japanese? Hilarious mimicry is winning hearts: ‘Shah Rukh-san'

Indian movies are famous worldwide, captivating audiences from different cultures and backgrounds. A Japanese man's funny mimicry of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral, showing just how much Indian cinema is loved globally. The viral video has taken social media by storm as the Japanese man perfectly imitates the superstar's famous dialogues. A Japanese man's mimicry of SRK is going viral on Instagram.(Instagram/@desi.sauce)

Shah Rukh Khan, often called the “King of Bollywood”, has captured hearts with his unforgettable performances. His ability to connect with audiences across cultures highlights his global appeal, making him a beloved figure worldwide.

In the viral video, the Japanese man is seen mimicking popular dialogues from the movie Chennai Express such as “I love you Meenamma” and “If you want something in life, you have to lose something”.

Take a look at the post below:

The video was shared by the Instagram page @desi.sauce ealrie, and since then, it has garnered more than 50,000 likes and several comments.

Instagram users are enjoying the light-hearted fun and sharing their thoughts in the comments. SRK fans are praising the mimicry of the Japanese man. One of the users, 5haxid with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “We got the Japanese SRK version before GTA 6”.

Another user, mansidhoni08, commented, “Now I feel like Shahrukh's voice fits better in Japanese”.

Many users in the comment section expressed their desire for the Japanese man to mimic more actors, and some even mentioned that his voice resembles Oggy from the cartoon 'Oggy and the Cockroaches, adding another layer of entertainment.

This viral video reflects the widespread love for Bollywood, proving that its reach extends well beyond the Indian subcontinent.