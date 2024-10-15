Viral video: Man gets Ratan Tata’s face tattooed on chest, shares heart touching story to explain why

India is still mourning the loss of beloved icon Ratan Tata, who died aged 86 in a Mumbai hospital after being admitted in critical condition. His demise sparked a wave of tributes on social media, and one such post surprised people. It shows a man getting a tattoo of the industrialist on his chest. When asked why, he shared a heart-touching story that highlights the philanthropist side of Ratan Tata. The image shows the man who got a tattoo of Ratan Tata on his chest. (Instagram/@themustache_tattoo)

Mahesh Chavan, a tattoo artist, shared the video on Instagram with a simple caption: “India has lost a legend.” The video opens to show him drawing a tattoo on a man’s chest. He also asks the man his reason behind getting the body modification.

Why did the man get Ratan Tata’s face tattooed?

The man recounts how exorbitant medical bills and a lack of support made his friend's struggle with cancer difficult and challenging. They discovered the Tata Trusts in their dire situation, which made a significant impact by providing his friend with free medical treatment.

The man expresses his deep admiration for the countless lives saved by the Tata Trusts and how this personal experience inspired him to follow Ratan Tata's principles. He views the businessman as a 'real-life God' and sees the tattoo as a small token of appreciation for Tata's invaluable contributions.

Take a look at the viral video:

Social media reacts:

“A man with zero haters,” wrote an Instagram user about Ratan Tata. “He was a true gentleman,” added another. A third expressed, “India lost its ratan (gem).” A fourth commented, “Tata sir is a legend.”

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Tata's death in a statement. “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” he said. In the statement, he also described Ratan Tata as his "friend, mentor and guide".

