Viral video of revdis made inside a factory has left foodies disgusted

Revdi is a sweet and crunchy treat that people enjoy during the colder months. Many love having it with tea or coffee or with friends and family during winter gatherings. But have you ever wondered how they’re made? A video showing just that is raking up millions of views on social media. It is also receiving numerous responses from people, with several expressing concerns about hygiene during the production process. A worker in a factory making revdis in unhygienic conditions. (Instagram/@nutritionistmisha)

The text insert on the video reads, “I love Revdi, but after this video, I am not going to eat this ever again.” The video opens to show the preparation of sugar syrup. Once it reaches the desired consistency, a man can then be seen stretching it without wearing gloves and a head cap. Next, a group of workers can be seen taking small portions of sugar syrup and cutting them into flat round discs or patties. As the video continues, another man roasts sesame seeds and adds sugar discs. Towards the end, a man can be seen flatting them by standing on a small round plate.

Watch the video of the making of revdi here:

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. Since then, it has gone viral with over 5.9 million views and still counting. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Mera aur revdi ka safar bas yahi tak ka tha [My journey with revdi ended here],” posted an individual.

Another added, “I’m literally eating revdi while watching this.”

“It’s definitely not hygienic at all, but I’m equally shocked at the amount of effort, who knew it was this hard to make!” shared a third.

A fourth claimed, “This is how they make candies too!”

“Maine abhi just revdi khaya tha aur ab ulti ho rhi [I just had revdi and now I am puking],” expressed a fifth.