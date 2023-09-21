Viral video shows the making of chips inside a factory. Watch

Chips, with their satisfying crunch and diverse range of flavours, have earned their place as a beloved snacking item. And whether you have them with your favourite beverage or dipping, have you ever thought about how these are made? A video doing the rounds on social media shows their making on a large scale inside a factory. This is how potato chips are made inside factories. (Instagram/@anikait.luthra)

The video was shared on Instagram by digital creator Anikait Luthra. He often shares food-related videos on the meta-owned platform.

The video opens to show two men carrying a sack full of potatoes and unloading them inside a machine. As the video goes on, the machine cleans these potatoes thoroughly with water. Next, the potatoes are sliced in bulk by machine, followed by another thorough washing process. Once dried, they take a plunge into sizzling hot oil.

Towards the end, they are mixed well with an array of spices. The chips are then meticulously packed and kept inside cardboard boxes, which another worker tapes. These cardboard boxes are ready for their transportation to shops.

Watch how chips are made inside a factory right here:

The video was shared a few days ago on Instagram. It has since collected scores of likes and views. Many even took to the comments section of this video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Bro you forgot the main ingredient that is air,” commented an individual.

Another jokingly added, “Bhai banate itna saare ho aur dete sirf 4 chips [Brother, they make so many chips, but give only four of them].”

“Packet me hawa bharne ke liye itni mehnat [So much efforts to fill packets with air],” joked a third.

A fourth remarked, “This literally isn’t Lays.”

