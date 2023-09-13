Viral video of how brown bread is made in a factory angers netizens. Watch

A video showcasing how brown bread is made in a factory has left people stunned. Since the post was shared on Instagram, many people have commented that they thought brown bread was healthy. Process through which brown bread is made. (Instagram/@thefoodiehat)

This video was shared on Instagram by food blogger ‘thefoodiehat.’ In the caption of the post, the blogger wrote, ‘This is how brown bread is made.’ (Also Read: Ever wondered how vanilla ice cream is made in a factory? Watch viral video)

The clip opens to show a man adding brown food colour like substance in a vessel. Then they add oil, sugar, and salt, and mix it with the all-purpose flour. Once the dough for the bread is ready, it is taken out, filled in moulds, and baked.

Watch the making of brown bread here:

This post was shared on September 10. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than six million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about the post:

An individual wrote, "So wheat bread is maida. Only we fools asking for wheat bread."

A second added, "I thought brown bread is wheat and not maida flour."

"They are not making brown bread, but they are making us fools," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Brown bread is just bread with brown colour, waah."

What are your thoughts on this video?

