How are soybean sticks made in a factory? Viral video shocks people

Soybean has become a widely popular ingredient that people use in cooking. Whether you’re making a delicious curry or a few snacks, soybean always comes in handy. But have you ever wondered how are the soya sticks actually made? In a viral video, you can see how this ingredient is made. Picture of how soybean sticks are made in a factory. (Instagram/@Nikhhiil Chawla)

The clip opens to show a man taking raw soybeans to make flour from it. This flour is refined twice so that any particles from it can be eliminated. The video then shows how soya bean flour, gluten-free flour, and some salt are kneaded together.

Once the dough is ready, the workers in the factory roll it around the stick to prepare the soya bean sticks. (Also Read: Ever wondered how vanilla ice cream is made in a factory? Watch viral video)

This post was shared on Instagram by food blogger Nikhhiil Chawla. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Secret making of soya chaap.”

Watch the video of how soya bean sticks are made:

This post was shared on September 18. Since being posted, it has had more than six lakh times views. The share has also garnered more than 14,000 likes and several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Plastic in hot water, imagine all microplastics in food."

A second added, "You are showing the whole production process and calling it secret."

"You missed the hygiene part in those machines and plastic tubs which they are using to take out. Hot soya chaap is so dangerous," expressed a third.

A fourth commented, "Thanks for sharing this information. Gluten is not good for health."

A fifth said, "Firstly, very unhygienic plant/process unit. Secondly, that’s a hairnet, not a shower cap. Don’t promote unhygienic things in the name of so-called blogging. @fssai_safefood Hope they have hired a QA person in their plant."