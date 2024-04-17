 Viral video: UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava prayed for rank in top 70, surprised to secure first spot | Trending - Hindustan Times
Viral video: UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava prayed for rank in top 70, surprised to secure first spot

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 17, 2024 08:17 AM IST

UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava, in an interview, revealed that he was praying to be placed in the top 70 and was surprised with his AIR 1 rank.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services Examination 2023 result on April 16, and Aditya Srivastava, an alum of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, secured the first rank. Following this announcement, he took to X to share several tweets. In the latest share, he posted a snippet of his interview with PTI. In the video, he says he prayed for rank in the top 70 and was surprised after securing the first spot.

The image shows Aditya Srivastava, the topper of the 2023 UPSC examination. (File Photo)
The image shows Aditya Srivastava, the topper of the 2023 UPSC examination. (File Photo)

“Till the morning, I was praying that may God put me in the top 70. It took a bit of time to sink in that I have got 1st rank. I don't think anyone can say that he or she was expecting to get 1st rank,” Aditya Srivastava wrote.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 1.1 lakh views and counting. The share has further accumulated nearly 1,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this video of Aditya Srivastava?

“Congratulations, please do good in society!” wrote an X user.

“Greetings and congratulations. Wish you a bright career ahead,” posted another.

“Many congratulations, Aditya ji. My brother Abhinamdan Singh also cleared the UPSC and attained rank of 549,” expressed a third.

Others in the top 10 rank

Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Ananya Reddy, and P K Sidharth Ramkumar claimed the second, third and fourth spots, respectively. Ruhani claimed the fifth rank, and Srishti Dabas the sixth. The seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks were claimed by Anmol Rathore, Ashish Kumar, and Nausheen, respectively. Aishwaryam Prajapati secured the 10th rank.

News / Trending / Viral video: UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava prayed for rank in top 70, surprised to secure first spot
