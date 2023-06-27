Viral Video: US firefighters rescue horse stuck in swimming pool

The United Pasco County Fire Rescue department in Florida, United States, swiftly responded to a distress call for a horse rescue. The horse was stuck in a swimming pool after being startled by another horse. The special operations team of the fire department used large animal rescue equipment to successfully bring the horse out from the pool. The remarkable rescue was captured on video, which the department later shared on its Facebook page. The footage quickly went viral, garnering widespread admiration for the fire department’s heroic efforts. The image shows the horse being rescued from a swimming pool by a fire department in the United States. (Facebook/Pasco County Fire Rescue )

“Must see video: Check out the video of our Special Operations Team rescuing a horse that was spooked by another horse and jumped into a swimming pool. Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters were called to Frontier Drive around 5:30 PM Tuesday to find a horse stuck in a swimming pool,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Facebook by United Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The department added, “Firefighters started to keep the horse calm and called for assistance from Squad 1. Squad 1 responded to the scene with our large animal rescue equipment, and the team went to work. After hopping into the pool, firefighters secured a hoisting harness to the horse and carefully lifted the horse from the water. We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!”

The now-viral video shows the rescue team carefully fitting the horse with harnesses in the large animal rescue equipment and then employing a tractor to lift it out of the pool carefully.

Watch the rescue video of the horse below:

Since being shared on Facebook, the video has gone viral with over 1.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to leave their thoughts.

Check a few reactions below:

“Thank you for coming to his rescue. You guys are amazing,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Great job everyone!” “Happy Dance I’m so glad everything went well. Great job rescue team,” expressed a third. A fourth posted, “Very cool that PCFR has this special equipment for this type of rescue. Good job!” “Great job! Sure hope the horse is good,” commented a fifth.

