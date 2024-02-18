 Viral video: What happens when you squeeze a wet towel in space? | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Viral video: What happens when you squeeze a wet towel in space?

Viral video: What happens when you squeeze a wet towel in space?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 18, 2024 11:15 AM IST

An old video of an astronaut, aboard the ISS, squeezing a wet towel has gone viral again. The clip will make your jaw drop.

Even the simplest of tasks take a whole new dimension while aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Hence, it is no wonder that something as unassuming as wringing a towel can become a fascinating spectacle. A video showing an astronaut doing that has resurfaced on social media and left people amazed.

The image shows an astronaut aboard the ISS squeezing a wet towel. (YouTube/@canadianspaceagency)
The image shows an astronaut aboard the ISS squeezing a wet towel. (YouTube/@canadianspaceagency)

The video, shared on Instagram, is part of a longer clip originally posted by the Canadian Space Agency on YouTube about ten years ago.

Also Read: NASA shares iconic throwback pic of astronaut who performed first untethered spacewalk 40 years ago

“CSA Astronaut Chris Hadfield performed a simple science experiment designed by grade 10 Lockview High School students Kendra Lemke and Meredith Faulkner. The students from Fall River, Nova Scotia won a national science contest held by the Canadian Space Agency with their experiment on surface tension in space using a wet washcloth,” the space agency wrote while sharing the video.

In the video shared on Instagram, astronaut Hadfield is seen squeezing a wet cloth and explaining how that works while on ISS.

Take a look at this mesmerising video from ISS:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 5.9 lakh views. It had further accumulated more than 15,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Also Read: 5 incredible videos that show life of astronauts on ISS

What did Instagram users say about this video of the astronaut?

“Max respect to astronauts and their passion for teaching us all,” posted an Instagram user. “This is why I love learning physics,” added another. “This is so cool,” joined a third. “Space is crazy,” wrote a fourth.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What are your thoughts on this video of the astronaut showing what happens when a wet towel is squeezed while aboard the ISS?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On