Viral video: What happens when you squeeze a wet towel in space?

Even the simplest of tasks take a whole new dimension while aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Hence, it is no wonder that something as unassuming as wringing a towel can become a fascinating spectacle. A video showing an astronaut doing that has resurfaced on social media and left people amazed. The image shows an astronaut aboard the ISS squeezing a wet towel. (YouTube/@canadianspaceagency)

The video, shared on Instagram, is part of a longer clip originally posted by the Canadian Space Agency on YouTube about ten years ago.

“CSA Astronaut Chris Hadfield performed a simple science experiment designed by grade 10 Lockview High School students Kendra Lemke and Meredith Faulkner. The students from Fall River, Nova Scotia won a national science contest held by the Canadian Space Agency with their experiment on surface tension in space using a wet washcloth,” the space agency wrote while sharing the video.

In the video shared on Instagram, astronaut Hadfield is seen squeezing a wet cloth and explaining how that works while on ISS.

Take a look at this mesmerising video from ISS:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 5.9 lakh views. It had further accumulated more than 15,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the astronaut?

“Max respect to astronauts and their passion for teaching us all,” posted an Instagram user. “This is why I love learning physics,” added another. “This is so cool,” joined a third. “Space is crazy,” wrote a fourth.

