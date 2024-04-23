Woman torches beautician’s car over not getting appointment for eyelash extension. Video

What do you do when you fail to get an appointment with your favourite beautician? You may wait for a time slot to open up or try to convince them to fit you in and even end up in a heated argument in the process. However, what this customer did is something most people wouldn’t even think of. After failing to get an eyelash extension appointment, she torched her beautician’s car. The image shows a woman torching a beautician's car. (Instagram/@lashedbycella)

The beautician Marcella took to Instagram to share CCTV footage that shows the woman torching her car. She also shared a series of text exchanges between her and the accused.

The video of the car on fire has been doing its rounds on social media, and Dailymail too shared it on Instagram. “A woman is being accused of setting her lash tech’s car on fire after failing to secure an appointment. In an alleged text exchange between the two women, the lash tech tells the customer she is fully booked, causing the customer to become irate and call her names,” the outlet wrote.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Now she has an appointment for court,” joked an Instagram user.

“She will get an appointment for sure now,” joined another.

“Now she can get her lashes done in jail anytime she wants!” added a third.

“Do we need a psychological eval now before making an appointment? Lol,” continued a fourth.

“Such a bitter human,” wrote a fifth.

Marcella, hailing from Chicago, later shared another post to inform her followers about her GoFundMe page. “Hey, y'all, thanks for all the encouragement & support during this very unfortunate time. I’ve stayed silent and tried to process this in private and now we’re here. Any donations are greatly appreciated, and even if you can’t donate, please share this post,” she posted with a picture of her burning car.