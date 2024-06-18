Virat Kohli goes shirtless at beach volleyball in Barbados, fans react: ‘Ageing like fine wine’

In the midst of the T20 World Cup, team India was seen unwinding at a beach in Barbados. The team bonded with each other and had a fun time while playing volleyball. However, the internet seems to have been awestruck after watching Virat Kohli shirtless. After the video was posted by the official handle of the Indian Cricket team, numerous individuals took to X to share their reactions on Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube enjoyed a game of beach volleyball on Barbados. (Instagram/indiancricketteam)

The video depicts the Indian cricket team split into two groups, engaging in a friendly volleyball match while enjoying and teasing each other. The video also shows Virat Kohli dancing with the ball. (Also Read: Pakistan told to follow Virat Kohli's ‘You can’t look like that if you're an international cricketer' video)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a day ago on social media. Since being posted, it has more than 13.5 million views. Many individuals flocked to X and reposted Virat Kohli’s shot from the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

More on T20 World Cup:

On Thursday, India will be playing against Afghanistan. Other than Afghanistan, India will also face Australia and Bangladesh in the Super 8s.

India had seven points from four matches at the completion of their group stage, placing them atop Group A. Their last group match against Canada was postponed due to rain, and they remain undefeated. The second team from Group A to make it to the Super 8s is the USA, with Pakistan leaving early. (Also Read: Stephen Fleming justifies India's 'hard call' on Jaiswal, credits Dravid for picking ‘T20 World Cup final’ side)

India had to rely on their pace battery in the group stage due to unpredictable pitches in the USA. After posting a half-century to start the campaign, Rohit's form has declined. Virat Kohli, his opening partner, has only managed five runs in three innings, failing to recapture his IPL 2024 form.