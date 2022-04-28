Virat Kohli grooves to Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Watch viral video

It has been few months since the song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa released. However, the buzz around the hit number is yet to go down. And, the latest inclusion in list of videos related to this song features Virat Kohli. Shared on Twitter, the video shows the ace cricketer grooving to the song that originally features Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The video is posted on a Twitter handle called RCBIANS OFFICIAL. The bio of the handle explains that it is a fan club handle of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The video shows the cricketer dressed in Indian attire grooving to the song.

The tweet doesn’t detail when or where the video was captured. However, pictures of Kohli wearing the same attire were posted by Anushka Sharma on Instagram. “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!” she wrote. The pictures are from the wedding celebration of Australian cricketer Glen Maxwell who recently tied the knot with Vini Raman, a Melbourne based pharmacist.

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 24,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Super,” wrote a Twitter user. “My captain,” posted another along with a heart emoticon. Some also posted heart emojis to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?