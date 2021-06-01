Home / Trending / Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, and Money Heist’s Professor ‘star’ in Mumbai Police’s post
Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share the picture showcasing Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan and Alvaro Morte aka The Professor from the series Money Heist.(Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan, and Money Heist’s Professor ‘star’ in Mumbai Police’s post

Mumbai Police shared a collage with pictures of Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan and Alvaro Morte aka The Professor from the series Money Heist.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:36 AM IST

When it comes to sharing content to spread awareness about important issues, Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle does so with a touch of creativity and humour. Case in point, their latest share about passwords for online accounts that features pictures of actors Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan and Alvaro Morte aka The Professor from the series Money Heist.

The image shared with the post is a collage of the pictures of Kohli, Dhawan and Mortes portraying almost similar haircuts. “Different Accounts, Different Password,” reads the caption shared alongside. The post reminds people not to keep same password for their different online accounts.

Take a look at the tweet:

Shared on May 31, the post has garnered over 600 likes and still counting. People found the share hilarious and on-point. While many wrote how the post highlighted the issue of keeping the same password for different online accounts, others dropped laughing emojis.

What are your thoughts on this share?

