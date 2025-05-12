Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna pens emotional message after his Test retirement announcement: 'A journey to be proud'

In a heart-touching announcement, Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, revealed that he is retiring from Test cricket. The decision, which comes just over a month before India’s highly anticipated tour of England, has stunned fans and the cricketing community alike. Kohli’s decision follows in the footsteps of his teammate, Rohit Sharma, who bid adieu to the format a few days prior. On Instagram, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra praised Virat Kohli as he retired from Test cricket.(Instagram)

A proud moment for the Kohli family

The announcement, made through an emotional social media post, has prompted an outpouring of love and support from Kohli's family and his massive fanbase. His elder sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother dressed in his iconic white Test jersey. Along with the photo, she wrote a heartfelt message reflecting on Kohli's illustrious career.

“A journey to be proud of. A journey of hard work, emotions, hard times, and lots of appreciation. A journey which makes all our hearts swell with pride and respect. You truly deserve all the adulation and admiration! God bless you, we love you,” she wrote.

Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, also expressed his admiration for his sibling, commenting on Virat Kohli's Test retirement announcement post: “Always proud of you, bhai… You have held your head high and given all you can. Stay blessed.”

A personal farewell

Kohli's emotional post revealed the deep connection he has with the format. "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket," Kohli wrote, reflecting on his journey. “Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

Kohli, 36, highlighted the personal growth and challenges that come with Test cricket. "There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," he shared. Despite the difficulty in stepping away from the format, Kohli expressed gratitude for the experiences and memories that Test cricket gave him. "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude," Kohli wrote.

The post ended with a final message, "I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off."