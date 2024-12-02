Walmart employee wins one million dollar jackpot after being called in for a shift on her day off

A Walmart employee's routine day took an extraordinary turn when she ended up winning a $1 million lottery jackpot after being called into work on her day off. Rebeca Gonzalez, from Los Angeles County, became an overnight millionaire thanks to a chance purchase. Walmart employee won $1 million after covering a shift on her day off. (Unsplash)

A lucky shift

Rebeca Gonzalez, a Walmart employee, was called in for a three-hour shift on Labour Day to cover for a colleague. Though she had family plans for a barbecue, she decided to answer the call of duty. During her lunch break, she intended to buy a California Lottery ticket but couldn’t due to a surge in customers.

“I completely forgot about it after the rush,” Rebeca told Marca. However, once her shift ended, she remembered and bought a $10 Scratchers Single Double Triple game from a vending machine. Little did she know, this simple act would change her life forever.

The moment of a lifetime

To her astonishment, the scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million jackpot. Rebeca, who had only won up to $50 in the past despite her habit of buying tickets twice a month, was overwhelmed. Her first call was to her manager — the same person who had asked her to come in on her day off.

“It’s surreal. I’m still processing it,” she said. Walmart will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, adding another layer of celebration to the story.

Dreams fulfilled

Rebeca plans to use her winnings to improve her family’s life. She has already secured a five-bedroom house and paid off significant debts. Reflecting on her childhood, she recalled the financial struggles her family endured and the sacrifices they made to get by.

“When I told them, everyone cried tears of joy,” she shared, expressing her gratitude for being able to provide a better future for her loved ones.

This life-changing moment highlights the unpredictability of fortune and how a simple decision to show up at work can lead to unimaginable rewards.