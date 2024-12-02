Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Walmart employee wins one million dollar jackpot after being called in for a shift on her day off

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 02, 2024 12:27 PM IST

Walmart employee won $1 million after being called in on her day off. She bought a lottery ticket after work, changing her life forever.

A Walmart employee's routine day took an extraordinary turn when she ended up winning a $1 million lottery jackpot after being called into work on her day off. Rebeca Gonzalez, from Los Angeles County, became an overnight millionaire thanks to a chance purchase.

Walmart employee won $1 million after covering a shift on her day off. (Unsplash)
Walmart employee won $1 million after covering a shift on her day off. (Unsplash)

A lucky shift

Rebeca Gonzalez, a Walmart employee, was called in for a three-hour shift on Labour Day to cover for a colleague. Though she had family plans for a barbecue, she decided to answer the call of duty. During her lunch break, she intended to buy a California Lottery ticket but couldn’t due to a surge in customers.

(Also read: Man sells pumpkin, hits jackpot with 1.2 crore lottery win from 835 ticket)

“I completely forgot about it after the rush,” Rebeca told Marca. However, once her shift ended, she remembered and bought a $10 Scratchers Single Double Triple game from a vending machine. Little did she know, this simple act would change her life forever.

The moment of a lifetime

To her astonishment, the scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million jackpot. Rebeca, who had only won up to $50 in the past despite her habit of buying tickets twice a month, was overwhelmed. Her first call was to her manager — the same person who had asked her to come in on her day off.

“It’s surreal. I’m still processing it,” she said. Walmart will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, adding another layer of celebration to the story.

(Also read: Man wins 42 lakh in lottery all thanks to his late dog. Here's what happened)

Dreams fulfilled

Rebeca plans to use her winnings to improve her family’s life. She has already secured a five-bedroom house and paid off significant debts. Reflecting on her childhood, she recalled the financial struggles her family endured and the sacrifices they made to get by.

“When I told them, everyone cried tears of joy,” she shared, expressing her gratitude for being able to provide a better future for her loved ones.

This life-changing moment highlights the unpredictability of fortune and how a simple decision to show up at work can lead to unimaginable rewards.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On