Watch: Dog takes out trash. But, not in a way you would expect
There is something absolutely adorable about watching the different types of dog videos. From hilarious to sweet to emotional, the Internet is filled with the canine clips of various flavours. Now, there is a latest addition to that list. It is a video of a dog taking out trash, just not in a way you would expect.
The dog shown in the video is named Hamilton and the clip was shared on the Instagram profile he shares with his pooch sister Olivia. The video shows Ham, short for Hamilton, ‘asking’ his pet parent “Hey dad, what’s up?” To which, the human asks him to take out the trash. We won’t give away much, take a look at the hilarious video to see what happens next.
Since being shared, the video has gathered close to one lakh likes. It has also received tons of comments from amused people. While some chuckled at the way the video is created, others left messages for Ham.
“Hams such a gentleman. A true romantic,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love your talking corgi videos,” shared another. “You kill me! This is literally the highlight of my day! Thank you!” said a third. "Oh God! I love this so much," expressed a fourth.
What do you think of the video?
