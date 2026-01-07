Edit Profile
    Watch: Elderly man serves free food to passengers at Punjab railway station, wins hearts online

    An elderly man distributing free food to passengers at Barnala Railway Station in Punjab is being praised for his quiet act of kindness. 

    Published on: Jan 07, 2026 3:44 PM IST
    By Bhavya Sukheja
    A video showing an elderly man distributing free food to passengers at Barnala Railway Station in Punjab has gone viral on social media, drawing praise for its depiction of quiet kindness. The clip, shared on X, captures the man walking along the platform and handing out food to passengers.

    The video has garnered more than 226,000 views and hundreds of comments. (X/@Jimmyy__02)
    The video was shared on X by a user named Jimmy, who explained that the man was serving passengers who looked tired as they waited near the train. In the clip, the elderly Sikh man, wearing a blue turban and carrying a tray of food, can be seen offering food with a calm, unassuming demeanour.

    According to the post, the gesture reflects seva - the Sikh principle of selfless service to humanity. It noted that the man was carrying out the service without publicity or any expectation of recognition, underscoring the tradition of helping others quietly and consistently. The caption, written in Hindi, also described the act as a reminder that kindness and compassion continue to exist in everyday life.

    Watch the video below:

    Social media reactions

    The video prompted emotional reactions from social media users.

    “This is very good work. It earns the blessings of millions of people. We should also learn from this elderly person wherever we find someone helpless or hungry and without clothes, we should help them. I really liked this work,” one user wrote.

    “The old man distributing food and water to the tired passengers on a train serves as an example of humanity,” commented another.

    Many also pointed out that while similar acts of generosity are common in several parts of India, especially near religious institutions and crowded public spaces, they rarely receive attention.

