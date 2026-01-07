Watch: Elderly man serves free food to passengers at Punjab railway station, wins hearts online

A video showing an elderly man distributing free food to passengers at Barnala Railway Station in Punjab has gone viral on social media, drawing praise for its depiction of quiet kindness. The clip, shared on X, captures the man walking along the platform and handing out food to passengers. The video has garnered more than 226,000 views and hundreds of comments. (X/@Jimmyy__02)

The video was shared on X by a user named Jimmy, who explained that the man was serving passengers who looked tired as they waited near the train. In the clip, the elderly Sikh man, wearing a blue turban and carrying a tray of food, can be seen offering food with a calm, unassuming demeanour.

According to the post, the gesture reflects seva - the Sikh principle of selfless service to humanity. It noted that the man was carrying out the service without publicity or any expectation of recognition, underscoring the tradition of helping others quietly and consistently. The caption, written in Hindi, also described the act as a reminder that kindness and compassion continue to exist in everyday life.