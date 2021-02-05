Watch: Nagaland singer’s rendition of Kishore Kumar’s Bengali song wows people
A video shared by a Nagaland singer as a tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar has now left people amazed and amused, all at the same time. The clip shows the singer named NK Naga flawlessly singing a popular Bengali track by Kumar.
Naga look to his personal YouTube channel to share the video. The clip shows him singing the hit track Shing Nei Tobu Naam Tar Singha from the 1958 Bengali movie Lukochuri. What makes the clip even more amazing is how Naga perfectly recreates the peppiness factor of the original song. Moreover, his expressions while singing make the video even more entertaining to watch.
Take a look:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 26,000 views. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some were surprised at his near-perfect pronunciation, others lauded his singing prowess.
“You are just Fantastic NK Naga Sir. Lots of love from West Bengal,” wrote a YouTube user. “Singing Bengali song with that expression is perfection ... And singing Kishore da song is not an easy ... still you did it fabulous job. Keep going,” expressed another. “As a Kishore da fan I must admit your cover is the most closest to the original ... Kishore da would have been really proud of you,” shared a third.
What do you think of the rendition?
