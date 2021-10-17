Home / Trending / Watch this big cat sleep comfortably in its many sleeping positions
Watch this big cat sleep comfortably in its many sleeping positions

Every frame of the video captures a different sleeping position of the big cat.
Watch this big cat sleep comfortably in various positions.(Instagram/@thebigcatsanctuaryuk)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:15 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Is bingeing on animal videos your favourite pastime activity? If yes, then this big cat video will make for a delightful watch. The clip was uploaded on the official Instagram page of 'The Big Cat Sanctuary'. It showcases the animal in its various sleeping positions. The video makes for an entertaining watch. Chances are, you will play the clip more than once and share it with others too.

"Laila is hilarious to watch on CCTV. She sleeps in the funniest positions! But we can tell that she's happiest when Yarko eventually comes to bed," reads the caption of the post.

The video shows the big cat sleeping in her enclosure. Every new frame in the clip captures a different sleeping position of the adorable creature. In one of the frames, she is seen cuddling with Yarko, another feline. It is truly a delight to see it sleep so comfortably.

The video was shared over 13 hours ago. Since then, it has been viewed over 24,700 times. It has also collected many wonderful reactions from netizens.

"Just beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user. “That's so adorable,” posted another with a heart emoticon. “Adorable,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Story Saved
