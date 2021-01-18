#WeMetOnTwitter is trending and the memes are hilarious. Seen them yet?
Love finds a way whether it's in real life or the virtual one. The latest hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter is the perfect example of this notion. Twitter is currently buzzing with sweet and heartwarming stories of couples who met and fell in love on the micro-blogging platform. However, the hashtag has received a rather hilarious twist from all the single netizens as well.
People took to the micro-blogging platform to share some hilarious memes on how non-existent their love lives are. Even if you are in a happy relationship, you may find them giggle-worthy. From Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Toh kya karu main mar jau?’ meme template to comedian Abhishek Upmanyu’s ‘job chhod du’ rant, the memes are too good to miss.
Here are some of the best ones we could find for you to enjoy:
What do you think of these amusing memes? Did you relate to any of them?
