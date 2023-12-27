What a young Jeff Bezos said about managing stress. Old video goes viral

Many people in today's timestruggle with stress. Escaping from it appears difficult, whether it is due to the demands of meeting deadlines, completing certain tasks, or the weight of financial burdens. However, there are always ways for people to learn how to deal with stress more effectively. And if you are seeking advice on how to manage it better, you cannot miss out on this old video of Jeff Bezos, where he is talking about stress management. Jeff Bezos says 'addressing the situation' is key to managing stress.

The video was shared on X. It shows Bezos talking about how stress primarily comes from people not taking action over something. (Also Read: Elon Musk reacts to Jeff Bezos giving business advice in old video)

He says, "So if I find that some particular thing is causing me to have stress, that's a warning flag for me; what it means is, that there's something that I haven't completely identified perhaps in my conscious mind, that is bothering me, and I haven't yet taken any action on it. I find, as soon as I identify it, and make the first phone call or send up the first email message or whatever it is that we're going to do to start to address the situation. Even if it's not solved, the mere fact that we're addressing it dramatically reduces any stress that might come from it. So stress comes from ignoring things that you shouldn't be ignoring, I think in large part."

Watch the full video of Jeff Bezos here:

This post was shared on December 22. Since being shared, it has garnered more than nine lakh views. The video also has close to 7,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to agree with what Bezos said.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "This is so true. A lot of my anxiety goes away when I actually just do the thing that was causing my anxiety."

A second added, "Absolutely, recognising stress triggers is crucial for effective action. Thanks for sharing this valuable insight on stress management."

"Every time I finally take action on something that needs to be done, there's relief and great joy," posted a third.

A fourth said, "So in simple terms, don’t procrastinate?"

"Correct. Most of the time stress stems from procrastination and lack of discipline and focus to address it," commented another.