What does Tahira Kashyap do after indulging in some tikkis? Watch video to know

Tahira Kashyap, writer and wife to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana, recently took to Instagram to share a Reels video about how she stays in shape despite eating whatever she wants. This is a fitness mantra that many people might want to crack, except that there is actually no shortcut.

“After devouring a plate full of sabudana tikkis,” reads the text insert at the beginning of the video that zooms into a plate of these fried snacks. The video then progresses to show her at the gym engaging in multiple exercises.

“I showed up!! Working out but not giving up on food this time! Not this time, not ever," she wrote as a caption that accompanied this Instagram Reels video she shared.

Since being posted on Instagram a day ago, this video has already garnered more than 46,000 views and several comments. The numbers keep going up.

“Love it,” reads a comment. Several Instagram users commented with clapping, thumbs-up and fire emojis. “Yay! You go girl. And also sabudana vada looks yummy,” commented another. “Haha...love you,” posted a third. “You are an inspiration,” commented a fourth, followed by a heart emoji.

