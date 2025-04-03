Menu Explore
Why haven’t dishwashers become popular in India? Delhi man asks, internet has theories

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 03, 2025 05:04 PM IST

A Delhi man's query on X about the limited adoption of dishwashers in India sparked a discussion.

'Why haven't dishwashers become popular in India?' asked a Delhi man, sparking a discussion on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Many took to the comments section of the post on X and highlighted several reasons for this trend, including the high initial cost of the appliance, ongoing operational expenses, space limitations in kitchens, and the necessity of pre-rinsing dishes before loading them. Many noted that, in contrast, employing domestic help is often more economical and offers comprehensive services, such as rinsing, washing, and arranging dishes.

Many in the comment section noted that househelps are more economical.(Pexel)
Many in the comment section noted that househelps are more economical.(Pexel)

Also read: 'My son ate my dad': Toddler accidentally eats grandfather's ashes, leaves mom in shock

Another prevalent belief is that dishwashers are ill-suited for Indian cooking methods and utensils, which often involve heavy oils and intricate designs.

Take a look at the post:

Additionally, some users pointed out a general reluctance among Indians to adopt new technologies.

A user explained, “Cost to purchase Cost to run Space to run. Still involves rinsing the dishes yourself first vs house help is cheaper / initial opportunity cost is minimum even if it racks up overtime no space issue. Househelp will rinse wash and arrange the dishes for u.”

Another user wrote, "cabinet space too + many parts of india still doesn't get 24 hours of electricity"

A third added, “cabinet space too + many parts of india still doesn't get 24 hours of electricity”

Also read: Bengaluru CEO fired 70 workers, then helped them get new jobs: 'Our mistake, we owned it'

One user commented, "Availability of cheap labour. You can just hire an underpaid woman to wash dishes. My family has had a dishwasher for more than a decade now and lemme tell you- it is impossible for humans to make dishes that shiny and clean"

A user commented, “Because they are not yet properly designed for Indian vessels which are of varied sizes Indian oil / masala stains are not properly washed.”

