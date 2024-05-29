What is Manhattanhenge? 5 incredible photos of Sun aligning with Manhattan skyscrapers
This is the first Manhattanhenge in 2024. This year, the unique event will again occur on July 12 and 13.
Do you know about the unique event Manhattanhenge? Twice a year, people in New York get to witness the sun perfectly aligning with the Manhattan street grid, causing a stunning visual spectacle. It is that time of year again when people have flocked to Manhattan streets to capture this intersection of human engineering and nature. Expectedly, many have also shared photos of the incredible views on various social media platforms, especially X.
Here are five beautiful pictures of Manhattanhenge for you to enjoy:
1. Gorgeous view though cloud
2. People busy capturing the unique event
3. The jaw-dropping orange hue
4. A mind-blowing spectacle
5. The beauty of Manhattanhenge
Why is the event called Manhattanhenge?
The renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson first introduced the term "Manhattanhenge" to the world in 1997. In an article published in the magazine Natural History, he drew a fascinating parallel between the phenomenon of the “sun’s rays striking the centre of the Stonehenge circle on the solstice” and the occurrence in Manhattan. Reportedly, he was inspired by Stonehenge, mysterious megaliths in England, during his visit to the place as a teen.
When does Manhattanhenge take place?
Though there is no fixed date, the unique event usually occurs three weeks before and after the solstice. The first event of 2024 took place on May 29. People will again see this spectacle on July 12 and 13 this year.
Do other cities have such a unique event?
There are other cities with uniform street grids where this event occurs. One of them is Chicagohenge, and the other is Baltimorehenge. However, what makes Manhattanhenge the most popular is the scene the aligned sun creates amid the high buildings, with an unobstructed path to the Hudson.
What are your thoughts on these incredible pictures of Manhattanhenge? Did these images leave you in awe?
(With inputs from AP)
