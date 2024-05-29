What is Manhattanhenge? 5 incredible photos of Sun aligning with Manhattan skyscrapers

Do you know about the unique event Manhattanhenge? Twice a year, people in New York get to witness the sun perfectly aligning with the Manhattan street grid, causing a stunning visual spectacle. It is that time of year again when people have flocked to Manhattan streets to capture this intersection of human engineering and nature. Expectedly, many have also shared photos of the incredible views on various social media platforms, especially X. People gather to watch the sunset during a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge when the sun lines up with the Manhattan street grid. (REUTERS)

Here are five beautiful pictures of Manhattanhenge for you to enjoy:

Why is the event called Manhattanhenge?

The renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson first introduced the term "Manhattanhenge" to the world in 1997. In an article published in the magazine Natural History, he drew a fascinating parallel between the phenomenon of the “sun’s rays striking the centre of the Stonehenge circle on the solstice” and the occurrence in Manhattan. Reportedly, he was inspired by Stonehenge, mysterious megaliths in England, during his visit to the place as a teen.

When does Manhattanhenge take place?

Though there is no fixed date, the unique event usually occurs three weeks before and after the solstice. The first event of 2024 took place on May 29. People will again see this spectacle on July 12 and 13 this year.

Do other cities have such a unique event?

There are other cities with uniform street grids where this event occurs. One of them is Chicagohenge, and the other is Baltimorehenge. However, what makes Manhattanhenge the most popular is the scene the aligned sun creates amid the high buildings, with an unobstructed path to the Hudson.

(With inputs from AP)