‘What it’s like to work from home as a cat parent?’ See this Instagram video

Humans who keep cats as pets know about their peculiar behaviour like they sometimes want attention or cuddles really bad. Cats can really invade their human’s private space and look adorable while doing so. With people staying at home for the better part of two years because of the pandemic, they have learnt how to manage work from home along with living with their pets. Like this video uploaded on Instagram which shows a cat trying to distract its human who is working on a laptop. The video is really hilarious to watch.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a cat page three days ago and it has got over 35,000 views so far. “What it’s like to work from home as a cat parent?” says the text on the video. The cat in the video is named Pesto and it is an orange Tabby cat. In the video, the cat tries to get the attention of its human by moving over his laptop. It really tries to get in his face so that the man pets it and plays with it.

“Constantly messing up laptop settings,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I’d be happy to deal that all day long,” commented an Instagram user. “Lmao my entire video call this morning was me picking up Peanut off my keyboard and putting her back on the ground,” said another. “I’m a pro at putting the laptop on airplane mode!” commented a third.

What do you think about this cute video?