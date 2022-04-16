What this dog does at daycare when nobody is watching will make you laugh out loud

A video of what a dog does at a daycare when nobody is around has turned into a source of laughter. Share on Instagram page We Rate Dogs, the video is absolutely hilarious to watch. There is a chance that the clip will have the same effect on you.

“This is Barry. He likes to spray the other dogs at daycare with the hose when nobody’s watching. 13/10 an absolute menace,” they wrote while posting the video. They also added that the credit of the clip belong to North Shore Pawville, the daycare centre where Barry’s video was captured. Not just that, the caption also shares that the adorable doggo has its own Instagram page called bigbarrythebulldog.

The video opens to show the dog sitting in water in a small pool. Within moments, he picks up a hose lying in it and starts spraying other pooches.

Here’s the video that may make you laugh out loud:

The post has been shared about two days ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Barry is SUPER happy with his score! Thanks so much!” wrote the daycare centre while replying to the post. “My dog is the one getting sprayed and I’m SURE she had it coming,” posted an Instagram user sharing that their pooch is also showcased in the video.

“Barry, water you doing?” joked another. “Barry just out here keeping folks hydrated,” shared a third. “Barry is just taking his job as Heat Safety Paw-fficer seriously. Would appreciate some respect for his role,” expressed a fourth. “He protecc, he attacc, most importantly he’ll water your back,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?