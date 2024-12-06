This world leader stunned Indira Gandhi with a bear hug and introduced her to Gabriel Garcia Marquez

The defining image of the 1983 summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which took place in India, was Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro's bear-hug for then prime minister Indira Gandhi. This March 7, 1983 file photo shows then Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi next to Cuban president Fidel Castro during the opening of the Non Aligned Conference. (Virendra Prabhakar/Hindustan Times)

Castro gave Indira Gandhi a bear hug after he handed over the chairman’s gavel to her. A surprised Gandhi quickly moved away for some seconds. However, the moment was met a loud applause from the audience.

Author and journalist Ullekh NP has written about this famous incident in his latest book, "Mad about Cuba", and recalled his thoughts as a boy when he read about it in the newspaper while growing up in Kerala.

"At a time when Indian women, especially those in positions of power, were not photographed hugging men, certainly not those unrelated to them, the incident at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan created a stir and sensation—and left Mrs Gandhi blushing," the author writes.

"A dashing man with a beard and film-star looks, and more than that, charisma—for us kids, his photographs in dailies left a lasting impression."

The author also touched upon the anecdote revealed by late Congress leader Natwar Singh, a close associate of Gandhi, in his book about Fidel Castro introducing her to literary icon Gabriel Garcia Marquez at the 1983 summit in Delhi.

The meeting was an unusual one, of a political leader and a revolutionary Colombian writer from vastly different worlds, yet both wielding a strong influence over millions.

Gabriel Garcia Marquez names secret daughter after Indira Gandhi, claims report

Gabriel Garcia Marquez reportedly has a secret daughter whom he has named after Indira Gandhi, a report revealed in January 2022, nearly eight years after his death. The daughter, born of an extramarital affair with a Mexican writer in the 1990s, is named Indira Cato, according a report by UK-based The Times. Indira Cato is currently in her 30s, according to the report.