‘When wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg’: IFS officer shares J Form from 1987

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share a picture of his grandfather’s J Form, a sale receipt of a farmer’s agricultural produce in mandi (large market), and it has sparked chatter online. According to the bill, the wheat produce was sold by his grandfather to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at 1.6 rupees per kg in 1987. While the 35-year-old bill intrigued many social media users, others were in awe of his grandfather’s habit of keeping the records intact.

“Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg. The wheat crop my grandfather sold in 1987 to Food Corporation of India,” wrote IFS Parveen Kaswan while sharing an image. He replied to his own tweet and wrote, “Grandfather had this habit of keeping all the records intact. This document is called a J form. His collection has all documents of crops sold in last 40 years. One can do a study at home itself.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

Time when wheat used to be at 1.6 rupees per kg. The wheat crop my grandfather sold in 1987 to Food Corporation of India. pic.twitter.com/kArySiSTj4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 2, 2023

Since being shared on January 2, the document has received more than 38,400 views, over 600 likes and several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

“But the rate is showing Rs. 164/kg,” wrote an individual. To this, the IFS officer replied and wrote, “Bhai quintal ka hai (Brother, it is of quintal).” “The J form , one the most important document for the farmer…,” shared another. “Good to see the archives of bill, like philately (post cards),” commented a third. “Amazing. The elders back then used to write down all the details of every penny spent. Keep records like this for the crop they sold. So much to learn,” expressed a fourth.

