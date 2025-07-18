Search
'Where is humanity?': Truck carrying mangoes overturns in Dehradun, locals rush with bags to grab fallen mangoes

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 07:22 pm IST

A viral X video shows locals rushing to grab mangoes on Rispana Bridge in Dehradun after a mango-loaded truck overturned.

A truck carrying a large load of mangoes overturned on Rispana Bridge in Dehradun, leading to an unexpected scene. Instead of helping or checking on the driver, many passersby and residents rushed to grab the fallen mangoes.

Passersby and locals rushed with bags and sacks to gather fallen mangoes.(@MakkhanSinghG/X)
A video of the moment, now going viral on X (formerly Twitter), shows people running with bags and baskets to collect as many mangoes as they could.

The video was posted on X by @MakkhanSinghG, with the caption, "As soon as the truck overturned, a crowd rushed in to loot the mangoes. Some got crates, while others grabbed mangoes with both hands."

The clip has drawn mixed reactions. While some expressed anger and disappointment, others made jokes about the incident.

Check out the viral video here:

The incident has raised several questions about public behaviour and response in such situations. What could have been a moment to help the driver or manage traffic quickly turned into a free-for-all.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Many X users criticised the locals for being more interested in grabbing free mangoes than offering help. Some pointed out the growing lack of empathy in public places, while a few defended the locals, suggesting the rising cost of mangoes may have played a role.

One of the users, @NidhinK79326892, commented, “Basic commonsense and basic education, we have to educate people.”

A second user, @SRANJANMIS24226, commented, “This is natural after taking free ration from the Govt!”

Another user, @ErHimanshuShah, commented, “I saw similar in developed countries too ... No worry, everywhere crows are more or less black .”

