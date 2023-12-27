'Who did it better?': Duo's fiery dance to Banthan Chali Bolo divides Internet

A duo's power-packed dance to the song Banthan Chali Bolo by Sukhwinder Singh has left netizens wondering who performed better. A video of this dance was originally shared on Instagram by the user Om Tarphe and made it's made its way onto X. Since being shared, people have not only praised their performance, but also commented about their favourite dancer of the two. Snapshot of the duo dancing to Banthan Chali Bolo. (X/@vijaysheth)

The video shows the duo standing in a studio-like space. As the song Banthan Chali Bolo plays, they both match their dance steps and don't miss a beat of the song. While dancing, both are seen smiling and enjoying the performance, as people around them watch in awe. (Also Read: Woman’s amazing belly dance to Khalasi wows people. Watch)

This post was shared on December 6. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has over 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "The girl has done it perfectly, but the guy is way smoother, he has done it so effortlessly that it is truly commendable."

A second posted, "These two have mastered this song. I have seen them on multiple videos doing the same dance."

"Such an amazing video, both are superb. And if one has to be chosen then I will go with the girl," commented a third.

A fourth added, "The footwork of the guy is more fluid. My only issue is he should've removed his shoes. It's semi-folk, and the beauty of such movements enhances bare feet. The girl was equally good."

A fifth said, "Both are doing great. However, the skill and energy level of the girl are a bit higher than that guy. Maybe the shoe was a hindrance there for the guy. Can't say."