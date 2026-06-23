Who is Avni Kejriwal? Ranchi student scores 500/500 in Class 12 after CBSE re-evaluation
Avni Kejriwal revealed that a successful CBSE re-evaluation added 24 marks to her initial tally, bringing her to a perfect score of 500 out of 500.
A commerce student from Ranchi achieved a flawless 500 out of 500 in Class 12 after the CBSE re-evaluation process rectified her initial scores. The youngster said that examiners had initially deducted minor marks from almost all of her subjective English answers, which dropped her total percentage to just over 92. However, she achieved a perfect score after the verification and re-evaluation results were released.
“Ranchi, Jharkhand: Avni Kejriwal scored 500/500 marks in CBSE's 12th class after re-evaluation,” ANI tweeted. The news agency shared a quote from the student. She said, “Everyone is very happy right now. We weren't expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy. I had 19 marks deducted in English, which I wasn't expecting. English is my favourite subject and was my strongest one. That's why I applied for re-evaluation. There were also 5 marks deducted in Business Studies. I had already gotten 100/100 in 3 subjects. Now my score has increased by 24 marks.”
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In a video, she shared her happiness over the result. She then went on to say that about 0.5 marks were dedicated to almost all the subjective answers in English.
Sharing her plans for the future, Kejriwal said she wants to pursue a course that will help her enter the world of business. “I had commerce. So, business line, finance side and for college decisions, I am still waiting.”
What did social media say?
The achievement triggered a wave of mixed reactions online, with many expressing absolute disbelief over how someone could secure full marks in a language subject. Others took a lighter approach, flooding the comments with hilarious memes and witty jokes about the impossible score.
An individual wrote, “How come the person who was correcting the English paper could just simply miss 19 marks so easily? Very shocking, but congratulations to this kid.” Another added, “Back then, the highest English score would be in only the 70s. Now kids are scoring 100.”
A third commented, “At that time in my age, the maximum marks obtained in English were 74-80.” A fourth expressed, “I can't get this many marks even by cheating.”
Also Read: ‘Biswas nahi ho raha’: CBSE topper Bhavya Ranjan who scored 100 in 4 subjects
In a tweet on June 21, CBSE announced the release of Class XII verification and re-evaluation results. Here’s what the educational agency wrote:
“Dearest students,
CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes.
The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon.
You may see the status of your application at https://results.digilocker.gov.in
CBSE assures students that every application has been processed through a robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system to ensure fairness and accuracy.
Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information.
CBSE offices would always remain available to provide guidance and assistance to students.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More