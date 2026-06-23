Who is Avni Kejriwal? Ranchi student scores 500/500 in Class 12 after CBSE re-evaluation

Sharing her plans for the future, Kejriwal said she wants to pursue a course that will help her enter the world of business. “I had commerce. So, business line, finance side and for college decisions, I am still waiting.”

In a video, she shared her happiness over the result. She then went on to say that about 0.5 marks were dedicated to almost all the subjective answers in English.

“Ranchi, Jharkhand: Avni Kejriwal scored 500/500 marks in CBSE's 12th class after re-evaluation,” ANI tweeted. The news agency shared a quote from the student. She said, “Everyone is very happy right now. We weren't expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy. I had 19 marks deducted in English , which I wasn't expecting. English is my favourite subject and was my strongest one. That's why I applied for re-evaluation. There were also 5 marks deducted in Business Studies. I had already gotten 100/100 in 3 subjects. Now my score has increased by 24 marks.”

A commerce student from Ranchi achieved a flawless 500 out of 500 in Class 12 after the CBSE re-evaluation process rectified her initial scores. The youngster said that examiners had initially deducted minor marks from almost all of her subjective English answers, which dropped her total percentage to just over 92. However, she achieved a perfect score after the verification and re-evaluation results were released.

What did social media say? The achievement triggered a wave of mixed reactions online, with many expressing absolute disbelief over how someone could secure full marks in a language subject. Others took a lighter approach, flooding the comments with hilarious memes and witty jokes about the impossible score.

An individual wrote, “How come the person who was correcting the English paper could just simply miss 19 marks so easily? Very shocking, but congratulations to this kid.” Another added, “Back then, the highest English score would be in only the 70s. Now kids are scoring 100.”

A third commented, “At that time in my age, the maximum marks obtained in English were 74-80.” A fourth expressed, “I can't get this many marks even by cheating.”

Also Read: ‘Biswas nahi ho raha’: CBSE topper Bhavya Ranjan who scored 100 in 4 subjects

In a tweet on June 21, CBSE announced the release of Class XII verification and re-evaluation results. Here’s what the educational agency wrote:

“Dearest students,

CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes.

The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon.

You may see the status of your application at https://results.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE assures students that every application has been processed through a robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system to ensure fairness and accuracy.

Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information.

CBSE offices would always remain available to provide guidance and assistance to students.