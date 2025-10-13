Who is Bar Kuperstein? Surprise awaits Hamas hostage at home as disabled dad can finally walk, speak | Video

A surprise awaits Hamas hostage Bar Kuperstein as his family waits for his return from captivity. Kuperstein’s grandmother, Faina, has received an update that Bar is now in the car with the Red Cross, according to The Times of Israel. Family and friends of Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein celebrate as they await the release of Kuperstein and other hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza, in Holon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(AP)

Bar’s father, Tal Kuperstein, suffered a cerebral incident during an operation following a car accident before the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. He has now worked to walk and speak again – a surprise that awaits his son.

A video on X shows Tal walking with the help of two individuals. The caption reads, “Hostage Bar Kuperstein has a huge surprise waiting for him at home. His father, who had been paralyzed and nonverbal due to an accident, has learned to walk and speak again over the last 2 years, so that he’d be ready to hug his son and tell him he missed him.”

Who is Bar Kuperstein?

Army nurse Bar, who turned 23 in April, was abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7 at the Supernova festival. He had stayed back to help people who had been shot.

Bar was a festival staff member, but was not on duty on the day of the attack. Videos that surfaced after the attack showed him tied up.

Bar is from the Tel Aviv suburb Holon. He is a rescue worker like his father, and saved the life of his grandfather Michael Kuperstein, who suffered a heart attack at home. However, just two months later, he was taken hostage.

Tal has not seen his son yet. However, fellow hostage Elkana Bohbot has confirmed that Bar is in the same Red Cross vehicle.

Tal said he feels “okay,” but “not excited, not yet,” as reported by Channel 12. The father has “tears of happiness” at the news of his son’s return.