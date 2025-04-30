Who is Brad Love? ‘Professional panhandler’ goes viral for his ‘incredible’ looks | Watch

A “professional panhandler” has gone viral for his handsome looks, attracting several followers online. Brad Love, a self-described career panhandler, has admitted that he is not homeless. He has also claimed he is not interested in becoming a model. Who is Brad Love? ‘Professional panhandler’ goes viral for his ‘incredible’ looks (bradlove911/TikTok)

Videos of Love’s unconventional money-making stint have gone viral on TikTok. He started going viral after a Los Angeles-based photographer posted footage of him clutching a cardboard sign in Palm Springs last week. In the clip, Love was seen asking drivers to give him money.

“Is this some sort of joke?’ the photographer asked. “Someone sign him immediately. Like he’s incredible…”

Who is Brad Love?

Netizens immediately began urging Love to quit the streets and try modelling. Love, however, was not interested. He admitted that he was a nurse, but panhandling is easier.

“I am a professional panhandler. I am not interested in modeling or acting,” he said on social media.

He further said, “Seriously, I don’t want to model.”

“Just don’t, you know, don’t worry about it. I have no interest in getting a job. If I wanted a job, I’d go get a job. I was nurse, I don’t want to do that,” he added.

“This is much easier,” he added, talking about asking for money. “So yeah, that’s my rant. I hate to say it, but some people just don’t want to a job – I’m one of them!”

In fact, Love believes that the fame and attention he is getting for looks are actually bad for business, claiming police in Palm Springs recently tracked him down. He claimed that cops found him and ordered him to stop begging.

Love has garnered more than 20,000 followers on TikTok. In his profile bio, he advertises his cash app account. It is unclear how much cash Love gets from begging. However, a video posted last month showed him boasting about making $260 in just a few hours.