Who is Filippo Ghirelli? Italian entrepreneur made ‘lion's share’ of his $1.5 billion fortune after investing in India
Italian entrepreneur Filippo Ghirelli picked a 25% stake in an oil refinery in India.
Filippo Ghirelli, a Monaco-based Italian businessman, built a large part of his billion-dollar empire by investing in India, Forbes reported. According to the outlet, he initially made a small fortune in Italy and North Africa but lost it all in Egypt. Undeterred, he later returned to Italy and founded a firm that works to reduce energy costs for large corporations. However, His net worth increased to an estimated $1.5 billion after he closed a deal in India in 2023. He invested and picked a 25% stake in India’s second-largest oil refinery, Nayara Energy. Singapore-based Trafigura and Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft first bought the refinery in 2017.
Ghirelli first expressed interest in Trafigura’s stake in 2020, but the deal was delayed and finally announced in 2023. He bought Trafigura’s stake for $169 million. According to the outlet, the stake is estimated to be at least $1.1 billion, net of debt.
“We've seen the value of the business grow exponentially,” Ghirelli told Forbes. “It's a financial investment that's been particularly fortunate.”
What is Filippo Ghirelli’s net worth?
According to Forbes, Filippo Ghirelli’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion. The Italian businessman, now based in Monaco, has investments in real estate, energy, and infrastructure.
Filippo Ghirelli's education:
He has a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Rome and a Master of Business Administration from LUISS Business School.
He completed his degree in civil engineering at the Università degli Studi di Roma. He then pursued a master's in seismic engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Luiss Business School. He also completed an executive programme from Harvard Business School.
