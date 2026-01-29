Who is Filippo Ghirelli? Italian entrepreneur made ‘lion's share’ of his $1.5 billion fortune after investing in India

Filippo Ghirelli, a Monaco-based Italian businessman, built a large part of his billion-dollar empire by investing in India, Forbes reported. According to the outlet, he initially made a small fortune in Italy and North Africa but lost it all in Egypt. Undeterred, he later returned to Italy and founded a firm that works to reduce energy costs for large corporations. However, His net worth increased to an estimated $1.5 billion after he closed a deal in India in 2023. He invested and picked a 25% stake in India’s second-largest oil refinery, Nayara Energy. Singapore-based Trafigura and Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft first bought the refinery in 2017. Italian entrepreneur Filippo Ghirelli. (LinkedIn/Filippo Ghirelli)

Also Read: Bengaluru entrepreneur travels for 24 hours to work from a ‘small village in Northeast India’ Ghirelli first expressed interest in Trafigura’s stake in 2020, but the deal was delayed and finally announced in 2023. He bought Trafigura’s stake for $169 million. According to the outlet, the stake is estimated to be at least $1.1 billion, net of debt.

“We've seen the value of the business grow exponentially,” Ghirelli told Forbes. “It's a financial investment that's been particularly fortunate.”

What is Filippo Ghirelli’s net worth? According to Forbes, Filippo Ghirelli’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion. The Italian businessman, now based in Monaco, has investments in real estate, energy, and infrastructure.

Filippo Ghirelli's education: He has a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Rome and a Master of Business Administration from LUISS Business School.