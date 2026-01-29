Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Who is Filippo Ghirelli? Italian entrepreneur made ‘lion's share’ of his $1.5 billion fortune after investing in India

    Italian entrepreneur Filippo Ghirelli picked a 25% stake in an oil refinery in India.

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 1:52 PM IST
    By HT Trending Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Filippo Ghirelli, a Monaco-based Italian businessman, built a large part of his billion-dollar empire by investing in India, Forbes reported. According to the outlet, he initially made a small fortune in Italy and North Africa but lost it all in Egypt. Undeterred, he later returned to Italy and founded a firm that works to reduce energy costs for large corporations. However, His net worth increased to an estimated $1.5 billion after he closed a deal in India in 2023. He invested and picked a 25% stake in India’s second-largest oil refinery, Nayara Energy. Singapore-based Trafigura and Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft first bought the refinery in 2017.

    Italian entrepreneur Filippo Ghirelli. (LinkedIn/Filippo Ghirelli)
    Italian entrepreneur Filippo Ghirelli. (LinkedIn/Filippo Ghirelli)

    Also Read: Bengaluru entrepreneur travels for 24 hours to work from a ‘small village in Northeast India’

    Ghirelli first expressed interest in Trafigura’s stake in 2020, but the deal was delayed and finally announced in 2023. He bought Trafigura’s stake for $169 million. According to the outlet, the stake is estimated to be at least $1.1 billion, net of debt.

    “We've seen the value of the business grow exponentially,” Ghirelli told Forbes. “It's a financial investment that's been particularly fortunate.”

    What is Filippo Ghirelli’s net worth?

    According to Forbes, Filippo Ghirelli’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion. The Italian businessman, now based in Monaco, has investments in real estate, energy, and infrastructure.

    Filippo Ghirelli's education:

    He has a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Rome and a Master of Business Administration from LUISS Business School.

    Also Read: Gurgaon CEO upgraded to business class mid-flight after woman swaps seats: 'She came and asked'

    He completed his degree in civil engineering at the Università degli Studi di Roma. He then pursued a master's in seismic engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Luiss Business School. He also completed an executive programme from Harvard Business School.

    • HT Trending Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Trending Desk

      The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
    News/Trending/Who Is Filippo Ghirelli? Italian Entrepreneur Made ‘lion's Share’ Of His $1.5 Billion Fortune After Investing In India
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes