Who is Ivan Vladimirovich Putin? Leaked pic shows Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret son’ for the first time

The first picture of Vladimir Putin’s “secret son,” 10-year-old Ivan Vladimirovich Putin, has been leaked, according to the Mirror. The photo was reportedly shared by a Russian anti-Kremlin Telegram channel, VChK-OGPU. The outlet further stated that the boy, whom Putin allegedly had with gymnast Alina Kabaeva, was kept “hidden from ordinary Russians.” Putin has two daughters from his marriage to his ex-wife, but rumours suggest he may have fathered three more children as well. (via REUTERS)

“VChK-OGPU [channel] has obtained a photo of the most secret and probably the loneliest boy in Russia,” said a report, cited the outlet. "This is Ivan Vladimirovich Putin. He hardly communicates with other children, spending all his time with guards, governesses, [and] teachers,” it continued.

The outlet reported that the boy in the leaked picture resembles a young Putin. It further stated that Ivan had been living behind high-security palace walls.

This leaked picture is viral on social media:

Leaked photo of Vladimir Putin's "secret son," Ivan Vladimirovich Putin. (Screengrab)

Vladimir Putin and his children:

According to Business Insider, Putin has two daughters with his ex-wife, Lyudmila Shkrebneva. Both daughters are reported to be in their 30s. Maria was born in 1985 in St. Petersburg, and Katerina was born in 1986 in Germany.

A quote by Shkrebneva on Putin's government website claims that he is a loving father, reports the outlet. "Not all fathers are as loving with their children as he is," Shkrebneva said, adding, "And he has always spoiled them, while I was the one who had to discipline them."

Putin’s daughters attended universities under false identities. While Maria studied biology, Katerina majored in Asian Studies. Reportedly, Maria works as a medical researcher, and Katerina is an acrobatic dancer, in addition to being a tech executive.

Vladimir Putin’s rumoured children:

It is rumoured that the Russian leader had two children with ex-girlfriend and former Russian rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva. One is Ivan Vladimirovich Putin, and the other is Vladimir Jr. According to a report cited by Business Insider, his sons live in Putin's heavily protected palace at Valdai.

The report, as cited by Business Insider, also claims that Putin has another daughter, allegedly the result of an affair between him and a former cleaning lady, Svetlana Krivonogikh.