Elon Musk sets record straight on rare photo of him dining with his ‘oldest son’

Elon Musk corrected an X user's post who shared a picture of him with one of his kids. A luxury sales consultant wrote in the share that the photo shows the world’s richest man with his “oldest son”. The billionaire, however, quickly corrected her by pointing out which of his children was with him. Throwback picture of Elon Musk and his son. (X/@EvasTeslaSPlaid)

“It’s really nice to see Elon Musk with his oldest son,” Eva McMillan wrote. The picture she shared shows Elon Musk dining with one of his kids. In response, the X boss posted, “That’s Kai, not Griffin.”

Who is Kai?

Elon Musk first became a father in 2002 when he and his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander, who tragically passed away. Later, Musk and Wilson had five more kids together—twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Take a look at the post here:

The post prompted several remarks from social media users. An individual wrote, “Good looking like his dad.” Another added, “He's spending time with his boys.” A third commented, “This is so lovely.”

Who are Elon Musk's other children?

After divorcing Wilson, he married actress Talulah Riley. Riley and Musk married and divorced twice, but they didn’t have any children.

In 2020, he became father to X Æ A-12, his first child with then-girlfriend singer Grimes. He shares two more children with his ex-partner, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

According to court documents published by Insider, a few weeks before Techno Mechanicus was born, Musk secretly fathered twins Strider and Azure with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. The couple welcomed another child, Arcadia, in 2024.

In 2025, influencer Ashley St. Clair made a bombshell claim about giving birth to Elon Musk’s kid, whom she later named Romulus. Just after, Zills announced that she and the billionaire had welcomed their fourth child, Seldon Lycurgus.

Elon Musk's 14 children are: Nevada, Vivian, Griffin, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X Æ A-12, Exa, Strider, Azure, Techno, Arcadia, Seldon Lycurgus and Romulus.