Who is Larry Connor? 6 points on Ohio billionaire set to explore Titanic wreckage 12,500 feet under the ocean

After the Titan submersible tragedy, Larry Connor, an Ohio-based billionaire, decided to visit the Titanic site in a different submersible to prove that the industry is safer now. He plans to embark on this journey with Triton Submarines co-founder Patrick Lahey and two others. They will be going 12,400 feet under the ocean. According to Connor, the $20 million vessel, designated the Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, was developed by Lahey and can make the voyage repeatedly. Larry Connor is a real estate investor from Dayton, Ohio.

Connor told the Wall Street Journal, “I want to show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful, it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way.” (Also Read: Triton Submarines co-founder builds $20M sub, will travel to Titanic site with Ohio billionaire after Titan tragedy)

Here is all you need to know about Larry Connor:

1. According to Forbes, Larry Connor is a real estate investor from Dayton, Ohio. He is the founder and leader of the Connor Group, which invests in luxury apartment buildings throughout the United States.

2. The Connor Group presently owns and manages a $5 billion portfolio of 51 apartment buildings in 12 states ranging from Colorado to Florida. On average, the corporation holds homes for five and a half years.

3. He studied Bachelors of Arts/Science at Ohio University

4. In his early days, he painted houses, sold "damaged label" wines to college students, and picked corpses for $5 apiece. (Also Read: Who is Bobby Kataria? 6 points on Gurugram-based influencer arrested for human trafficking)

5. In 2021, he went on a research expedition to the Mariana Trench, the deepest point on Earth, and in 2022, he participated in Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station, reported Forbes.

6. According to the outlet, he founded the Greater Dayton School in 2024. It is Ohio's first private, non-religious elementary school for low-income students.