 Who is Larry Connor? 6 points on Ohio billionaire set to explore Titanic wreckage 12,500 feet under the ocean | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Larry Connor? 6 points on Ohio billionaire set to explore Titanic wreckage 12,500 feet under the ocean

ByVrinda Jain
May 28, 2024 01:25 PM IST

According to Larry Connor, the $20 million vessel, designated the Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, was developed by Triton Submarines co-founder Patrick Lahey.

After the Titan submersible tragedy, Larry Connor, an Ohio-based billionaire, decided to visit the Titanic site in a different submersible to prove that the industry is safer now. He plans to embark on this journey with Triton Submarines co-founder Patrick Lahey and two others. They will be going 12,400 feet under the ocean. According to Connor, the $20 million vessel, designated the Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, was developed by Lahey and can make the voyage repeatedly.

Larry Connor is a real estate investor from Dayton, Ohio.
Larry Connor is a real estate investor from Dayton, Ohio.

Connor told the Wall Street Journal, “I want to show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful, it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way.” (Also Read: Triton Submarines co-founder builds $20M sub, will travel to Titanic site with Ohio billionaire after Titan tragedy)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here is all you need to know about Larry Connor:

1. According to Forbes, Larry Connor is a real estate investor from Dayton, Ohio. He is the founder and leader of the Connor Group, which invests in luxury apartment buildings throughout the United States.

2. The Connor Group presently owns and manages a $5 billion portfolio of 51 apartment buildings in 12 states ranging from Colorado to Florida. On average, the corporation holds homes for five and a half years.

3. He studied Bachelors of Arts/Science at Ohio University

4. In his early days, he painted houses, sold "damaged label" wines to college students, and picked corpses for $5 apiece. (Also Read: Who is Bobby Kataria? 6 points on Gurugram-based influencer arrested for human trafficking)

5. In 2021, he went on a research expedition to the Mariana Trench, the deepest point on Earth, and in 2022, he participated in Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station, reported Forbes.

6. According to the outlet, he founded the Greater Dayton School in 2024. It is Ohio's first private, non-religious elementary school for low-income students.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Who is Larry Connor? 6 points on Ohio billionaire set to explore Titanic wreckage 12,500 feet under the ocean
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On