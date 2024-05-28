Who is Bobby Kataria? 6 points on Gurugram-based influencer arrested for human trafficking

Balwant Kataria, aka Bobby Kataria, a 38-year-old social media influencer, was arrested on Monday, May 27, on charges of human trafficking, fraud, and other offences. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Karan Goel, Kataria promised two Uttar Pradesh residents, Arun Kumar and Manish Tomar, permits for jobs in the UAE and Singapore in exchange for ₹4 lakh each. Instead, the two men were taken to Laos, where they were forced to work in an illegal call centre, and their passports were confiscated. The accused was identified as Balwant Kataria alias Bobby Kataria, a social media influencer with a history of brushes with the law, police said. ((HT PHOTO))

After working for two days in the call centre, Kumar and Tomar managed to run away and visited the Indian embassy in Vientiane, from where they were returned to the country. (Also Read: Gurugram police arrest man for trafficking U.P. resident to Laos)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here is all you need to know about Bobby Kataria, the accused in the case:

1. Bobby Kataria is a social media influencer hailing from Gurugram and has over three lakh followers on Instagram.

2. As per the Economic Times, Kataria describes himself as a competitive bodybuilder and a powerlifter at both state and all-time event levels. He also shares fitness and nutrition tips on his social media.

3. Kataria began a consultancy business in February 2023 to provide employment to persons seeking opportunities abroad.

4. Kataria is known for creating controversial content and promoting gun and gang violence, reported Times Now.

5. Earlier, he has a history of brushes with the law. In September 2022, he was caught by Delhi Police for smoking on an aeroplane. In August of the same year, a Dehradun court issued a non-bailable warrant against him after he posted a video of himself drinking in public and blocking a road.

6. In August 2022, the Gurugram police arrested Kataria for assaulting a woman and spreading derogatory words about her on social media. This matter is pending in court.