Who is Malik Swashbuckler? Indian YouTuber who objectified Turkish women in his videos

Malik SD Khan, who goes by Malik Swashbuckler on social media, received severe criticism online after his derogatory comments on Turkish women. Following the backlash, he deleted all the videos from his profiles and uploaded apology posts. Malik SD Khan, aka Malik Swashbuckler, apologised for his vulgar videos on Turkish women. (Screengrab (X))

What did Malik Swashbuckler say in his videos?

He often referred to the local women in his videos using derogatory terms and objectified them. One of his now-deleted videos even had rape threats. In the clip, he asked the audience if he should rape his Turkish guide at night.

YouTuber issues apology:

He shared a note in Turkish on Instagram, which when translated to English reads, “I apologize with all my heart. I never intended to hurt or upset anyone. If my words or actions hurt anyone, please know that it was completely unintentional. It really hurts me to know that I upset people. I questioned myself and I promise to be much more careful from now on. With respect and love... I truly, sincerely apologize.”

Is Malik Swashbuckler arrested?

According to a report in Turkiye Today, he was taken into custody for his social media remarks. The police report stated that he deliberately spoke in Hindi to avoid being detected while in the country.

Are his social media accounts down?

Khan initially took down both his Instagram and YouTube profiles as a result of the controversy. However, they are now active. He has deleted all the videos from his Instagram account except two posts, both of which are apologies for uploading the controversial videos.

There are no videos on his YouTube channel. His bio, when translated into English, reads, “I Am Aware of My Mistake—Apologies Türkiye.”

He also uploaded another video where he berated a shopkeeper in Turkey for not putting up an Indian flag while showing off world flags. His abusive language in the video irked many Indian social media users.