Old video of Jyoti Malhotra’s ‘trashy’ behaviour in China goes viral again: ‘Tarnishing India’s image'

Travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. In the wake of her arrest, old videos of Malhotra travelling to Pakistan and China have resurfaced online. One such video from 2024 shows the travel vlogger in China, where her behaviour had sparked backlash at the time. Jyoti Malhotra's old video from China goes viral again after her arrest

The controversial clip

The video in question was shared on YouTube in June 2024. It shows Jyoti Malhotra making a series of bizarre decisions in China - including, but not limited to, forcing a man to swap his window seat on the bullet train, climbing onto a stranger’s scooter and forcing a lift out of her, snatching another woman’s bike and driving on the motorway, travelling on buses without paying and complaining that no one in the country speaks English.

HT.com had covered the backlash the video received at the time it was published online.

Video resurfaces

The video has now resurfaced on social media again after Malhotra was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. It has once again sparked backlash, with people criticising the travel vlogger from Haryana for tarnishing India’s image in a foreign country.

Public backlash against Jyoti Malhotra

Her behaviour in China was variously labelled as “trashy”, “rude” and “ridiculous”.

“Yeah I remember this. I thought she was some half witted YouTuber trying to act weird in foreign country to get some attention. Never knew she was a traitor wantonly doing it,” read one comment under the resurfaced video on X.

Another viewer wrote: “Jyoti Malhotra really thought she was shooting vlogs. Turns out she was filming the trailer of her own downfall.”

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen. She is currently a first-year MA student at a college in Patiala.