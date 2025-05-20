Menu Explore
Old video of Jyoti Malhotra’s ‘trashy’ behaviour in China goes viral again: ‘Tarnishing India’s image'

ByHT Trending Desk
May 20, 2025 10:57 AM IST

Travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive info with Pakistani spies, had soarked backlash over her behavior in China.

Travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. In the wake of her arrest, old videos of Malhotra travelling to Pakistan and China have resurfaced online. One such video from 2024 shows the travel vlogger in China, where her behaviour had sparked backlash at the time.

Jyoti Malhotra's old video from China goes viral again after her arrest
Jyoti Malhotra's old video from China goes viral again after her arrest

The controversial clip

The video in question was shared on YouTube in June 2024. It shows Jyoti Malhotra making a series of bizarre decisions in China - including, but not limited to, forcing a man to swap his window seat on the bullet train, climbing onto a stranger’s scooter and forcing a lift out of her, snatching another woman’s bike and driving on the motorway, travelling on buses without paying and complaining that no one in the country speaks English.

HT.com had covered the backlash the video received at the time it was published online.

Video resurfaces

 

The video has now resurfaced on social media again after Malhotra was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. It has once again sparked backlash, with people criticising the travel vlogger from Haryana for tarnishing India’s image in a foreign country.

Public backlash against Jyoti Malhotra

Her behaviour in China was variously labelled as “trashy”, “rude” and “ridiculous”.

“Yeah I remember this. I thought she was some half witted YouTuber trying to act weird in foreign country to get some attention. Never knew she was a traitor wantonly doing it,” read one comment under the resurfaced video on X.

(Also read: Yatri Doctor breaks silence on Pakistan trip after Jyoti Malhotra arrest: 'I visited because...')

Another viewer wrote: “Jyoti Malhotra really thought she was shooting vlogs. Turns out she was filming the trailer of her own downfall.”

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen. She is currently a first-year MA student at a college in Patiala.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
