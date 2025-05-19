Yatri Doctor breaks silence on Pakistan trip, links to Jyoti Malhotra: ‘I visited Pak because…’

Navankur Chaudhary aka Yatri Doctor, a doctor-turned-YouTuber, has refuted allegations of being a spy for Pakistan. In a video shared on Instagram last night, he said that a fake narrative is being spread against him. Navankur Chaudhary aka Yatri Doctor breaks silence on Pakistan ties(Instagram/@navankurchaudhary)

Chaudhary has become the target of a social media trial after the arrest of his friend, Jyoti Malhotra. Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan and sharing sensitive Indian military information with Pakistan.

In the wake of Malhotra’s arrest, several social media users dug up old videos of Chaudhary - including videos of him at a party at the Pakistan High Commission, a video where he criticises a BSF personnel, and a clip that allegedly shows the wrong map of India. Using these clips as evidence of his ties to Pakistan, users accused the doctor-turned-travel vlogger of being a Pakistani spy.

Navankur Chaudhary rejected these accusations in his Instagram video.

On his Pakistan trip

Chaudhary, who has over 6.5 lakh followers on Instagram, said that he has visited Pakistan only once. He said that the media and accusers are spreading a fake narrative that he visits Pakistan regularly. “Bhai main Pakistan sirf ek baar gaya hun,” he declared.

On why he visited Pakistan

The Yatri Doctor said that the biggest reason he visited Pakistan is because he is on a quest to visit all 197 countries.

Chaudhary’s Instagram bio states that he has visited 144 countries so far. The travel vlogger emphasised that he is a proud India, revealing that several of his relatives have served in the army.

He said that before he visited Pakistan, he had already travelled to 135 or 137 other countries. His trip to India’s neighbouring country was only a part of his quest to travel all 197 nations, he claimed.

On Jyoti Malhotra

He admitted that he knows Jyoti Malhotra. He said that Malhotra met him claiming to be his fan.

“I treated her like a fan. I can’t look inside a person to see what they are,” he said. “Before that day, I did not know Jyoti personally. We had never met before. On that day too, we only spoke for a bit about YouTube,” said the travel vlogger.

The doctor reiterated that he is not under investigation from any Indian agency and assured of his cooperation should they wish to question him. He emphasized that the accusations against him on social media are unfounded.

