‘Who is the animal here’: Video of people chasing an elephant sparks anger

A video shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen showing a crowd chasing an elephant has sparked anger among people.

“No words!! Wondering who is the animal here,” Ramen wrote while sharing the clip. The video shows the elephant running down a crowded street as a group people chase the animal while laughing and cheering. It is not clear when or where the video was captured.

No words!! Wondering who is the animal here 😔 pic.twitter.com/LAcY276HdX — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 17, 2021

“Unlike humans, animals don't limit or know their boundaries. When it comes to elephants, the memories of passage are carried across generations. People living near forest areas or near the corridors should not panic, as this could trigger the animal. They too have the right to passage,” she wrote.

Across India, the forest department has been working hard to address this issue. Let me tell you, each case is different and there is no 'one-solution'. Anthropogenic pressure is mounting up over d forests & wildlife, so the animals are equally the same stress. Awareness is d key — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 17, 2021

People who are really concerned give efforts to understand d problem& d works done by the FDs to mitigate this issue. We appreciate such genuine concerns& not others who always point fingers. For many this is just social media, for us this is our profession& we work with passion. — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 17, 2021

She concluded the thread by explaining why she shared the video. “The reason for sharing these videos is to educate ourselves about such issues and to know how we have to behave in such cases. People who understand this will stay aware and will also educate others around!!!” she wrote.

The reason for sharing these videos is to educate ourself about such issues and to know how we have to behave in such cases. People who understand this will stay aware and will also educate others around!!! — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 17, 2021

The poor elephant!☹️ It's important to educate people and educate our children from school age, about kindness and respect for animals and our environment. Disgraceful behaviour of humans never fail to floor me. — Tho Kya (@kya_tho) March 18, 2021

The elephant isn't trespassing on their land, they are trespassing on the elephant's. — Jonathan (@Nobilis619) March 17, 2021

Such a shame....people harassing such innocent elephant just for fun....it hurts to watch this ....we as a society need to do so much to avoid such incident.. — sree pillai🇮🇳 (@sree230393) March 17, 2021

How sad that so many people are hounding a poor animal. Simply disgusting behaviour — Arvind Jain (@ArvindJain_in) March 18, 2021

